Hit-and-run driver wanted in Kitsap County

SILVERDALE, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a felony hit-and-run in Silverdale, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office says the car could be a grey 1995 Honda Civic and left the scene of the injury collision near 1600 Bayshore Drive, south of Bucklin Hill Road.

The car’s front bumper was torn off during the collision, the post says.

For any information, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office ask you to call 911.

