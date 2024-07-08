Woman on motorcycle dies in crash with elk, second vehicle near North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A woman riding a motorcycle was killed when she hit an elk near North Bend and then was hit by another vehicle early Saturday.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the woman was on westbound Interstate 90, along with another unknown vehicle, when she hit an elk.

The impact caused her to fly off the motorcycle and land in the third of four lanes. The motorcycle ended up on the shoulder.

The second vehicle, which had been driving in the same lane as the motorcycle, then ran over or hit the woman before coming to a stop on the left shoulder. It then left the scene and continued westbound.

The highway was closed for more than four hours while troopers investigated.









