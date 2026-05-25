Wildfire near Kennewick burns 1,700 acres

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A wildfire in south-central Washington has burned about 1,700 acres so far.

The Country Meadows Fire is burning near Badger Canyon just outside of Kennewick.

According to Benton County Fire District 1, the fire is now about 60% contained.

A secondary structure and a shop have burned.

No injuries have been reported.

The Washington State Fire Marshal authorized state mobilization to support the fire. This means that residents will see fire crews from outside of the area helping with the fire.

The fire department says access to air resources is a huge factor in the successful outcome of this fire.

Homes with well-maintained defensible space were also another.

“We cannot do enough to emphasize the importance of keeping 10-20 feet around your home free from all flammable materials, including plants and furniture,” the fire department shared online.

Over the weekend, the department issued Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations – but those have since been lifted.

A cause has not been determined.

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