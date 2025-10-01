Where to watch the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers game Sunday

SEATTLE — The Seahawks are back in town Sunday, and they’re taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seattle is tied for first place in the NFC West at 3-1.

Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. There were concerns that the game would be moved due to the Mariners hosting an ALDS game next door on the same day. However, Major League Baseball announced a 5:03 p.m. start time for that game, so the Seahawks and Buccaneers will play their game at the originally scheduled time.

Can’t make it to the game? Don’t worry, you can watch it live on KIRO 7 News.

Both teams will wear their throwback uniforms for the matchup.

Seattle will wear their royal blue and silver uniform combination for the first time this season. It’s the fifth time overall since debuting the throwbacks during the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay debuted their white creamsicle throwback uniforms earlier this season when they defeated the New York Jets on a last-second game-winning field goal in Week 3.

According to the Seahawks more than 100,000 fans are expected in the area on Sunday, so they encourage fans to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel.

