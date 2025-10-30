Elections 2025: Where to find your local ballot box

Washington election officials are urging voters to use ballot drop boxes instead of mailing in ballots ahead of the Nov. 4 general election, citing new U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delivery standards that could delay postmarks and disqualify late ballots.

King County Elections spokesperson Hailey Watkins told KIRO Newsradio counties across the state first noticed problems during the August primary, when some mailed ballots failed to receive postmarks on the day they were collected.

The change stems from USPS policy updates that clarify postmarks may no longer reflect when mail was first picked up.

“I know several other counties did see a big, big jump in how many ballots were returned too late because they didn’t get that postmark,” Watkins said. “You are not guaranteed a postmark on the same day that you drop your ballot in the mail.”

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs issued a similar warning, telling KIRO Newsradio that voters should “consider using a drop box, going to a voting center, or physically visiting a post office within seven days of the Nov. 4 general election.”

Hobbs said his office cannot guarantee ballots mailed after that date will be postmarked in time to be counted.

The Postal Service recommends voters mail ballots by Oct. 29 to ensure on-time delivery. The agency has also stopped counting Saturdays as mail transit days, reduced afternoon pickups, and slowed some first-class mail delivery times — changes that could disproportionately affect rural communities.

“You need to make sure that you’re getting your ballot postmarked if you’re going to utilize the mail,” Pierce County elections spokesperson Kyle Haugh said. “You can’t just rely on putting it in the box in front of your home.”

The new USPS standards come as the agency faces a projected $6.9 billion loss for fiscal year 2025.

While many of the delivery policies aren’t entirely new, election officials say the resulting delays — and missing postmarks — are creating new risks for mail-in voters.

Voters can find the nearest ballot drop box or voting center by visiting the Washington Secretary of State’s website or viewing the full list of drop box locations here.

