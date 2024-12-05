Whatcom County holds three-day hunt to reduce deer population on popular hiking/biking trail

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A special deer hunt is underway on a Bellingham trail that’s popular with hikers and mountain bikers.

KIRO 7 spoke to some people who use the trail and see the benefit of the deer hunt.

The deer hunt started Wednesday on the Galbraith Mountain Trail in Bellingham. The Galbraith Tree Farm said it needs to cull the deer population to prevent costly damage to its cedar saplings.

Damage from the deer is costing tens of thousands of dollars, an estimated $20,000 this year alone.

So they asked the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition to put up these signs warning visitors about the three-day deer hunt.

The signs are here. But that didn’t stop those who frequent Galbraith Mountain and its many trails from showing up.

“Well, actually I’m going, trying to go home,” said Catherine Martin.

Martin was one of them, headed home to Sudden Valley.

“Which is just over the mountain, straight over the mountain,” she said. “But I forgot that starting today, this route is closed.”

Closed for a special deer hunt, organized by the owners of the Galbraith Tree Farm. They said the deer are particularly fond of the cedar saplings being grown here in a bid to diversify the forest, costing the company more than $100,000 in the last few years.

Moreover, more deer means more cougars and the fear that the big cats so close to the popular hiking and biking trails could endanger people, too.

She was asked what she thinks of the bow hunt. “Well, I kind of trust the wildlife managers to know what they’re doing,” Martin said. “And if there needs to be a culling of deer well, so be it. There are tons and tons of deer here.”

A spokesman for Galbraith said the hunt is limited to 10 licensed bow hunters. Four hunters are expected each day of the three-day hunt.

Those who use this trail said they see it as a way to allow a variety of uses on this precious land.

So, it shouldn’t cramp anybody’s style then? KIRO 7 asked Mila Lumae, a mountain biker who is a mechanic and salesperson at Transition Outpost.

“I don’t think so,” said Lumae. “People are pretty open-minded about different folks using open natural space for different things. I don’t bow hunt. But it seems cool. They’re having fun out there.”

The owners of Galbraith Tree farm said they hope at least half a dozen deer will be caught during this hunt. Then they will assess the impact.

All of this is happening on private property during deer hunting season. And the state says is perfectly legal.

