WATCH: Suspect going 100mph flips stolen car during police chase in Pierce County

WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old has been arrested after he crashed a stolen car while going over 100 mph on a Pierce County highway.

A deputy spotted a vehicle around noon on Aug. 31 that had been taken during a robbery. There was also a stolen gun inside the car.

Deputies tried to pull over the driver in the stolen car, but they refused to stop, leading them on a chase on Highway 512.

Because the driver was going over 100 mph, he couldn’t make the curve properly at that speed and crashed into the barrier, causing the car to roll several times before coming to rest right-side up.

Deputies swarmed the car, telling the people inside to put their hands out the window.

They arrested the 18-year-old and took him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

He is expected to be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. He will also be facing several other felony crimes pending the conclusion of the investigation and a previous robbery, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

