Washington’s largest 24/7 EV charging facility breaks ground in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The largest 24/7 electric vehicle (EV) charging facility in Washington broke ground in Redmond today, on a four-acre plot of land that “marks a significant step forward in sustainable transportation.”

The Electric Vehicle Operations Center (EVOC) in Redmond features 60 high-capacity charging ports, powered by more than five megawatts of energy, and the ability to charge more than 300 vehicles daily, the Hallcon Corporation (HC) announced.

Redmond’s new EV charging facility

Once the EVOC is operational, HC expects the facility to eliminate 25,000 tons of carbon emissions annually, the equivalent of removing thousands of cars from local roads each year. HC also noted that the state-of-the-art facility meets growing demand for clean mobility solutions in the Puget Sound region.

“As part of Hallcon’s 2017 vision for sustainable transportation, we are thrilled to break ground on our newest EV Operations Center in Redmond,” John R. Stoiber, Hallcon President and CEO said. “With its world-class charging capacity and fleet electrification capabilities, we aim to position Redmond and the state of Washington as a hub for sustainable transportation and forward-thinking mobility.”

The EV charging facility was also designed to serve clients with valet-style charging, and HC claimed that the site will create approximately 50 new green jobs in the region.

“Our Economic Development Strategic Plan, which was adopted last year, outlines goals to attract companies that align with our commitment to sustainability,” Mayor Angela Birney said. “Hallcon is doing impressive work in this area, and we are grateful to see an EV charging facility of this caliber choosing to call Redmond home.”

The charging station will provide critical charging infrastructure, EV analytics, and command center services that support customers across the region.

“Partnering with Hallcon on their EV Operations Center exemplifies our dedication to accelerate sustainable transportation,” said Aaron August, SVP, Chief Customer and Transformation Officer at Puget Sound Energy. “Initiatives like this are essential to achieving Washington State’s ambitious clean energy goals while delivering lasting environmental and economic benefits to the communities we serve.”

The EVOC will be built in phases, scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, aligning with client needs and meeting the region’s demand for EV charging facilities.

