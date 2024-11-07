Washington State Patrol seeks help after man found shot to death on Halloween in Enumclaw

Washington State Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in solving the murder of Hans Erik Hansen, a 52-year-old man found dead near his Honda Pilot on Halloween off State Route 410 in Enumclaw.

Authorities discovered Hansen, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, at milepost 29 eastbound on SR 410, and they are now seeking any information that might help their investigation.

Detectives are particularly interested in dash cam footage from vehicles that traveled on SR 410 between Enumclaw and Greenwater between October 28 and October 31.

Those with potential information, tips, videos, or photos can be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips App, online at crimestoppers.com, or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with direct information is also encouraged to reach out to Detective Brody Ford at the Washington State Patrol via email at Brody.Ford@wsp.wa.gov.

Hansen’s death was confirmed as a homicide by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office on November 4.

