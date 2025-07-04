Washington State Department of Transportation issues apology for ‘major traffic disruptions’

“We want to start with an apology,” wrote the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on July 1, after a highway closure caused heavy traffic backups and dismay last weekend.

A section of northbound I-405 in Kirkland was closed from the night of Friday, June 27, through the early morning of Monday, June 30.

“Traffic backups were long. Local neighborhood streets were congested. For many, the detours simply didn’t feel like enough,” wrote WSDOT.

On Saturday afternoon, backups on NB I-405 were around 5 miles.

“We made real-time adjustments with our partners to ease traffic where we could, and we’re already applying what we learned to future closures. We know we need to do better, and we will,” stated WSDOT.

WSDOT continued, explaining why the project was important, what got done during the weekend closure, and how travelers can stay connected with WSDOT and prepare for future disruptions.

“The next big weekend is July 11–14, which includes directional closures on I-405 in Kirkland and Renton, northbound SR 167 in Algona, and southbound SR 167 in Kent. We’re working hard to prepare and will use everything we’ve learned to help keep you informed and reduce delays," promised WSDOT.

How to stay informed and connected with WSDOT:

Link to real-time travel map: https://wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/

Link to WSDOT app and social media channels: https://wsdot.wa.gov/travel/mobile-app-and-social-media

Sign up for email updates at I405SR167Program@wsdot.wa.gov.

