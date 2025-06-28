Local

Traffic Alert: NB I-405 in Kirkland closed for construction

By KIRO 7 News Staff
By KIRO 7 News Staff

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Heads up, commuters!

A section of northbound I-405 in Kirkland will be closed this weekend for construction.

The closure will last from 11:55 p.m. Friday, June 27, through 5 a.m. on Monday, June 30.

Commuters will be directed off of NB I-405 between NE 70th Place and NE 124th Street.

Drivers were told to expect significant delays and use alternative routes.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read