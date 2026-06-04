Recall alert: 255k tower heaters recalled; enclosure can melt, posing fire hazard

in stores nationwide, including Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as online at Vernado.com and Amazon, from August 2013 to May 2026,

The recall involves SRTH Small Room Tower Heaters. The agency said the heater fan blades can come off the motor shaft, causing the fan to slow or stop. The heaters can then overheat or the enclosure and internal parts can melt. Those melted parts can ignite and if the thermal cut off or fuse does not activate in time, cause a fire.

The towers are about 12.5 inches tall and 6 inches in diameter. They came in either black or white with two heat and two fan settings.

The word “Vornado” is on the front of the heater, and the model “TYPE SRTH” is on the bottom.

They were sold in stores nationwide, including Kohl’s and Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as online at Vernado.com and Amazon, from August 2013 to May 2026, for between $40 and $50.

There have been 32 reports of the fan causing overheating, including eight reports of a fire, the CPSC said. One person had smoke inhalation.

If you have the recalled heater, stop using it and contact the company for a refund. You’ll have to destroy the heater and send photos of it to the company. Vornado will provide instructions on how to do so.

For more information, contact Vornado by phone at 844-205-7978 or online.

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