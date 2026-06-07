Dick’s Drive-In announces a location on the Tulalip Reservation

TULALIP, Wash. — Dick’s Drive-In Restaurants is opening a restaurant on the Tulalip Reservation, situated across from the Quil Ceda Creek Casino.

The new Dick’s Drive-In will be located west of I-5 at exit 199 and will be the 11th location in Washington.

“It is such a pleasure to work with the Tulalip Tribe on this restaurant,” Jasmine Donovan, President and CEO of Dick’s Drive-In Restaurants, said. “It’s wonderful to partner with a community that shares our values and understands multigenerational stewardship.”

The new restaurant is projected to create approximately 50 jobs.

Dick’s Drive-In first opened in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood in 1954 and has been serving generations of customers for more than 70 years.

The company is family-owned and was founded by Dick Spady, Warren Ghormley and Dr. B.O.A. “Tom” Thomas.

Further details, including construction timelines, hiring information and opening plans, will be announced at a later date.

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