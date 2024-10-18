Washington shelter takes in almost thirty kittens displaced by Hurricane Helene

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — It’s been three weeks since Hurricane Helene made landfall, devastating the southeast. In that time, Washingtonians have raced to help – sending supplies and volunteers to disaster zones. But in Snohomish County, the help looks a little different.

“Most rescue shelters are aware that when something like this happens, there’s going to be a big need,” says Tyler Ingraham. He works at the NOAH Center, an animal shelter in Stanwood.

This week, the shelter took in 28 kittens and two adult cats displaced by Hurricane Helene.

The cat cargo traveled more than 2,000 miles from Tennessee to Paine Field on Wednesday. The cats were then taken to the NOAH Center. Some went in kennels at the shelter, while some of the youngest kittens are being fostered by local families.

Even before the hurricane, the shelter was running overcapacity. Workers still felt compelled to help when the hurricane hit.

“This year has been overwhelming for most shelters. Most shelters are pushing the envelope in terms of space and how many they can take. But we do have that mentality where we try to help as many as we can,” says Ingraham.

The influx of animals is taking a toll on shelter resources, space, and volunteers.

“We have what we call ‘compassion fatigue’. Where you care about these guys so much. It can definitely weigh on you emotionally,” says Ingraham.

He says the NOAH Center gives animals a second life, and hopes the community will continue to step up.

The shelter is always looking for volunteers, fosters, and families to make an adoption.

To donate directly to the shelter, visit: https://www.thenoahcenter.org/donate/ or check out the wish lists for these high-flying felines below:

Amazon wish list: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3EW6GPBLCC4YE...

Chewy wish list: https://www.chewy.com/.../northwest-organization-for...

Ship to: The NOAH Center

31300 Brandstrom Road

Stanwood, WA 98292

Hurricane cats arrive in Snohomish County To relieve the overcrowded shelters there, a Snohomish County organization is lending a helping paw by taking in cats that were already in overcrowded shelters in the South.

