‘We lived, laughed, and loved mas’: West Seattle artist holds funeral for long-closed Taco Bell

WEST SEATTLE, Wash. — Despite the location having been closed for more than three decades, the West Seattle community felt it was not only appropriate, but necessary, to hold a funeral for the long-closed Taco Bell.

The funeral, organized by local artist Sunday Nobody, was complete with bagpipes, a crying contest, and a 21-bell salute, as many from the Seattle neighborhood brought flowers and tokens of condolence. The attire to attend the event was strictly formal.

Photos of the event can be seen here. Sunday Nobody, described by The Seattle Times as a local meme artist and viral filmmaker operating as the modern internet’s “always-online answer to Banksy,” even created a headstone for the funeral.

Among those in attendance was Seattle City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck.

“My deepest condolences to the West Seattle Taco Bell community,” Rinck commented on Instagram after the event. “I stand with you during this trying time. Your grief is felt and I share in it. May this loss be a reminder to all of us to Live Más.”

The location, located at 5258 California Avenue, has been home to many establishments and restaurants since the Taco Bell’s unfortunate closing, including several Thai eateries.

While it’s been more than three decades since West Seattle had its own Taco Bell, the Mexican fast-food chain has multiple locations in Seattle, in SODO, Rainier Beach, Queen Anne, Greenwood, and Ballard.

Sunday Nobody’s viral art

Earlier this year, Sunday Nobody traveled to Greece to drop a bronze statue into the sea. The piece was modeled after the ancient Discobolus statue, which is officially considered lost. However, the subject is not an unnamed athlete as in the original, but the “handsome version” of Squidward from the Nickelodeon show “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

It was dropped into the sea as an ode to the original, now lost, statue and as a joke to confuse future historians. According to The Seattle Times, the performative art piece cost the artist $25,000 to pull off.

Sunday Nobody has 1.6 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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