Snohomish County shelter takes in cats from areas affected by Hurricane Helene

STANWOOD, Wash. — Shelters in areas affected by Hurricane Helene are bursting at the seams with displaced pets.

To relieve the overcrowded shelters there, a Snohomish County organization is lending a helping paw by taking in cats that were already in overcrowded shelters in the South.

On Wednesday, The NOAH Center in Stanwood welcomed 29 adorable kittens and four cuddly adult cats.

The cats arrived on a flight at Everett’s Paine Field, freeing up room for lost family pets at shelters in the South.

Now, The NOAH Center is facing a shortage of wet food for its purring population.

If you wish to donate food for the high-flying felines, visit these links:

Amazon wish list: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3EW6GPBLCC4YE...

Chewy wish list: https://www.chewy.com/.../northwest-organization-for...

Ship to: The NOAH Center

31300 Brandstrom Road

Stanwood, WA 98292

Or make a donation to the shelter at: https://www.thenoahcenter.org/donate/.

Posted by The NOAH Center on Wednesday, October 16, 2024

















