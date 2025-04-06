Third arrest made in murder of 19-year-old McKinley Williams

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department (APD) announced that a third arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 19-year-old McKinley Williams on February 4.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Thursday, APD posted on Facebook. Two others were arrested on March 14: 18-year-old Zaire Orr and a 15-year-old.

According to court documents, the teens tried to rob Williams and one other person of marijuana by force with what appeared to be a gun.

In the immediate aftermath of the robbery, Williams was killed and authorities allege the teens were directly involved in the killing.

The Auburn Police Department says they are not seeking any additional suspects in the case.

