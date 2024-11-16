Washington parents plead for paraeducators

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A growing paraeducator shortage is impacting some of Washington’s littlest learners.

In Marysville, Jessie Arellano says her daughter requires one-on-one attention from a paraeducator. But Arellano alleges the Marysville School District is failing to accommodate that.

Arellano remains determined to get her daughter, Zoie, the education she needs. Zoie is autistic and non-verbal.

A legal document called an Individualized Education Program (IEP) outlines the needs of special education students and their school’s requirements.

“Zoie’s IEP states that she needs a one-on-one para,” says Arellano. “And she still doesn’t have that.”

Despite the legal obligation to provide paraeducators, Marysville is facing a shortage. Several districts across the state are facing similar shortages.

“They are essential to the running of our schools,” says Becky Roberts with the Marysville Education Association. “We have a history of underpaying our para pros.”

Roberts says paraeducators often aren’t offered a living wage. In Marysville, the pay scale for level 1 paraeducators begins at $23.67 per hour. Roberts says more state funding is necessary to adequately fund special education programs across the state.

“It needs to be prioritized,” says Arellano. She tells KIRO 7 that she met with the district superintendent but was not given a timeline on when Zoie can expect one-on-one learning with a paraeducator.

KIRO 7 reached out to the Marysville School District for this story. They did not provide a response to address Arellano’s concerns.

A district spokesperson did confirm a paraeducator shortage. She tells KIRO 7 that the district is actively hiring, and sometimes relies on outside agencies to meet legal paraeducator requirements. She would not speak to Zoie’s case.

