King County’s Trailhead Direct shuttle returns this Memorial Day

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Trailhead Direct shuttle service from King County Metro will be returning this Memorial Day for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Trailhead Direct is a transit-to-trails service that makes it easier for people to visit and explore parts of western Washington without worrying about driving or parking.

Trips to the Issaquah Alps and Mount Si trails will operate on weekends and holidays, starting Saturday, May 23 and will run through Sunday, August 30.

Issaquah Alps

Trailhead Direct provides rides from Metro’s Mount Baker Transit Center every 30 minutes to Margaret’s Way and Squak Mountain.

This season, construction on the Fifteen Mile Creek Bridge will limit access to the Issaquah Alps, and there will be no service to Chirico Trail–Poo Poo Point, High School Trail, and East Sunset Way.

Mount Si

Service will run every 30 minutes from Capitol Hill to the trailheads near Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Little Si.

Sound Transit light rail 1 Line also serves Mount Baker station, where riders can connect to Issaquah Alps service.

Riders on the 2 Line can also transfer at South Bellevue Station to access both routes.

How it works

Trailhead Direct operates vehicles with 22 to 27 seats and a rack for two or three bikes.

Passengers can use Metro’s trip planner for more details about transit stops, routes, and schedules.

Metro’s standard fares apply, and riders can pay with an ORCA card.

If you want to use your mobile device to pay your fare, download the Transit GO Ticket app on your mobile device prior to boarding.

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