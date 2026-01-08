Washington leaders react after ICE officer kills Minneapolis woman

Reaction is pouring in from leaders in Washington State after a Minneapolis woman was shot and killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer.

The president and federal officials claimed it was an act of self-defense, but the city’s mayor described it as “reckless” and unnecessary.

Reaction from Washington

Governor Bob Ferguson

Now ICE is killing moms in the street? The escalating violence from the Trump Administration against immigrants and protestors is absolutely outrageous.



The state of Minnesota must be allowed to pursue all avenues to seek justice. — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) January 8, 2026

Senator Patty Murray

Conducting immigration enforcement doesn't mean you execute American citizens in the street.



Yet DHS is already lying about what we can all see with our own eyes.



Since Kristi Noem won't, state governments everywhere will need to hold out-of-control federal agents accountable. https://t.co/OuJclJz7e2 — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 7, 2026

Senator Maria Cantwell

The shooting in Minneapolis today by an ICE agent is deeply disturbing. We cannot have federal agents killing people in our neighborhoods. There must be a full investigation and accountability. — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) January 8, 2026

Representative Rick Larsen

“I am shocked and disgusted at Renee Good’s killing yesterday in Minneapolis. My thoughts are with her family as they endure this violent trauma. This shooting must be fully investigated.”

About the shooting

The shooting happened on Wednesday and was caught on camera. Videos taken by bystanders show different vantage points and were posted to social media. In them, an officer approaches an SUV stopped across the middle of the road. The officer demands that the driver open the door as he grabs the handle.

The SUV begins to pull forward, and a different ICE officer standing in front of the vehicle pulls his weapon and immediately fires at least two shots into the SUV at close range. The video shows the officer jumping back as the vehicle moves toward him. It was not clear from the videos if he was hit by the car.

The SUV then sped into two cars parked on a curb nearby before crashing to a stop.

The woman behind the wheel was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the investigation into her death is being led by the FBI.

