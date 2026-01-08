President Trump responds to fatal shooting of American citizen by ICE officer in Minneapolis

The president, in a social media post, said he’d viewed video footage of the incident and criticized the woman who was shot as acting “very disorderly, obstructing and resisting” and “then violently, willfully, and viciously” running over the ICE officer.

Trump on Minnesota shooting

The president also described another woman seen screaming in the footage of the incident he viewed as “obviously, a professional agitator.”

“Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital,” Trump said of the ICE officer.

WARNING: THE VIDEOS BELOW ARE GRAPHIC AND CONTAINS VIOLENCE AND STRONG LANGUAGE. THEY SHOW THE MOMENTS BEFORE, DURING, AND AFTER THE SHOOTING.

Here's another angle of the moment when ICE murdered this innocent woman in Minneapolis, Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/9SJO9Sq8KF — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 7, 2026

“The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE.”

