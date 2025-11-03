Washington General Election 2025: The race for Seattle mayor

SEATTLE — The mayoral race pits incumbent Bruce Harrell against challenger Katie Wilson. Voters will decide who earns the key to the Emerald City.

Unsure who to vote for? KIRO 7’s Monique Ming Laven and Gary Horcher took your concerns directly to the candidates. No debates, just real answers about the issues that impact you.

To watch KIRO 7 News: Election 2025, Seattle’s Race for Mayor, click here.

In the Primary Election in August, Harrell was trailing Wilson by about 18,000 votes.

Harrell has said that he was to continue working on public safety, and will continue work on addressing housing affordability and issues faced by small business owners.

He has been endorsed by Gov. Bob Ferguson, Attorney General Nick Brown and three former Democratic governors, among others.

Wilson is the founder and Executive Director of the Transit Riders Union. She studied physics and philosophy at Oxford University before moving to Seattle in 2004.

Since moving to Seattle, Wilson has led campaigns to raise the minimum wage and win stronger renter protections across Seattle, Kenmore, Kirkland, Redmond, Burien, SeaTac, Shoreline, Tukwila, and unincorporated King County.

Her platform includes tackling “skyrocketing living costs, homelessness, public safety, and Trump’s cruel and chaotic attacks,” she said.

