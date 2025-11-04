Washington General Election 2025: Prop. 1 - Gig Harbor sales tax increase vote

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Gig Harbor residents will be able to vote for or against a proposition that would increase the sales tax within the city limits to fund an established cultural access program.

The council voted in July to pass an ordinance that would create this new cultural access program.

According to the Pierce County voters’ pamphlet, “The program promotes the advancement and preservation of cultural activities which include science, technology, the visual and performing arts, zoology, botany, anthropology, heritage, and natural history.”

If Proposition 1 is approved on the ballot for the November Special Election, this proposition would increase the sales and use tax rate by one-tenth of one percent (0.1%) to provide funding for cultural access, which means proceeds will fund eligible cultural organizations, public school cultural access, and up to 10% could be spent on program administration costs.

This tax would be effective for seven years.

The voters’ pamphlet estimates that the tax could generate $1.2 million a year for this program.

