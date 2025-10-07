WA lotto winner spends $1 on ticket, gets six-figure payout

MONROE, Wash. — A Monroe man thought he won $230 on a $1 HIT 5 Lottery ticket. When he took another look, he realized he had won that $230, but instead, there were three zeros attached to the end.

On Wednesday, the man stopped at Jacksons on Fryelands Boulevard EE in Monroe, where he got the ticket.

When he checked his ticket and saw that he won $230, he thought it was a nice surprise.

“I’ll dream about the big bucks sometimes, but for me even a couple hundred dollars can be a blessing,” he said.

A closer look, however, revealed the prize was worth $230,000, turning an ordinary morning into an unforgettable one.

In shock, the winner called his wife of 40 years to share the news.

“I wanted to surprise her when I got home from work, but I couldn’t hold it in,” he explained.

The Monroe man says the winnings will allow him to become debt-free and save the rest for the future.

Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $5.3 billion to support several important state programs.

The Lottery’s primary beneficiary is the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which provides funding for programs including early childhood education, the WA Grant and College Bound program, Washington Award for Vocational Excellence, GET Ready for Math and Science scholarships, and more.

These programs help provide critical services and support to thousands of Washington residents each year and help improve their lives.

©2025 Cox Media Group