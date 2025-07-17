WA joins national effort to end drunk driving with in-vehicle alcohol detection technology

The Driven to Protect | Washington initiative, a national effort to end drunk driving by using advanced in-vehicle alcohol detection technology, was launched by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) Wednesday.

Washington is the fourth state to join the nationwide effort that adopts real-world testing of the Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety (DADSS).

WA’s effort to end drunk driving with new technology

The DADDS system is designed to passively detect when the blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of a driver is at or above the legal limit, which can then prevent the vehicle from operating. The technology aims to detect alcohol automatically, without requiring any additional action by the driver.

“The DADSS technology is being developed to function as seamlessly as the lane departure and emergency braking systems we already rely on,” Rob Strassburger, President & CEO of the Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety, said. “Washington’s leadership is helping us get closer to bringing this technology to market, and ultimately, to saving lives.”

The WTSC noted that alcohol-related traffic deaths in Washington have increased by 91% over the past decade, and remain a leading cause of traffic deaths in the U.S. Additionally, 27% of all roadway fatalities in Washington throughout 2023 involved an alcohol-impaired driver, tallying 216 deaths.

“In Washington, we are driven by the belief that no loss of life on our roadways is acceptable,” Shelly Baldwin, Director of the WTSC, said. “Through Driven to Protect | Washington, we are advancing a technology with the power to stop drunk driving before it starts and save thousands of lives in the U.S. every year.”

The WTSC has volunteered to install the DADSS system in three fleet vehicles to provide data on how well the sensors respond to weather, road conditions, and other interferences for drivers. The WSTC mentioned that the trial period will help improve the technology for future deployments in passenger vehicles.

The DADSS system, currently undergoing pilot testing, utilizes infrared light to analyze the naturally exhaled breath of a driver and detect the presence of alcohol. The system is also being developed to distinguish the breath of a driver and a passenger, providing accurate and reliable results that eliminate the need for drivers to blow into a mouthpiece.

“Driven to Protect is not just about the technology itself. It is about building a culture of protection for every neighborhood, every family, and every road user in our state,” Baldwin said. “Most people know that driving impaired is dangerous, but alcohol also impairs our judgment about when it is safe to drive and when it isn’t. This is a tool to stop people from making a choice they will regret.”

Included in the initiative, the WTSC will also conduct community outreach and educational programs across Washington, helping residents understand how the technology works and how the DADSS system aids in preventing impaired driving fatalities.

Driven to Protect is part of a national public-private partnership between the Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety (ACTS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“The DADSS Program reflects the power of government and industry collaboration to address public safety,” WTSC stated. “Like airbags and anti-lock brakes before it, alcohol detection technology has the potential to be a transformative safety feature that can eliminate drunk driving as a leading cause of death on our roads.”

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

