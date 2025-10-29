WA home to ‘best employer in the world,’ according to Forbes

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

According to Forbes‘ latest ranking, the best employer in the world is based right here in Washington.

Forbes released its latest ranking this month, and Microsoft topped the list. According to the outlet, Microsoft prioritizes employees like no other, creating a culture that nurtures a positive work-life balance. Additionally, Microsoft was named the best place to work for women by Forbes earlier this year.

Forbes ranked a total of 900 companies. To be considered for the ranking, companies must have more than 1,000 employees and operate globally.

Microsoft, based in Redmond, has approximately 228,000 employees worldwide.

Rounding out the top 10 are Delta Air Lines, Alphabet, Adobe, BMW, NVIDIA, Sony, IBM, Apple, and the Lego Group.

Forbes surveyed more than 300,000 people across more than 50 countries to determine the ranking, asking questions such as how much they would recommend their employer to family and friends, how competitive the pay is, career advancement opportunities, and efforts to achieve a healthy work-life balance.

Microsoft not the only WA company to make the list

Costco, based in Issaquah, also scored high on Forbes’ ranking, landing at No. 12. Amazon, based in Seattle, just missed the top 50, ranking No. 59, while Expedia, also based in Seattle, was ranked No. 92.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group