2 fishermen rescued in Mason County after overnight Coast Guard helicopter operation

Two stranded fishermen were rescued by the Coast Guard in Mason County on Saturday in an overnight operation.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, which sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Astoria into action, the U.S. Coast Guard Northwest announced.

Fishermen sheltered by fire overnight before rescue at first light

A helicopter crew from the King County Sheriff’s Office located a 42-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man near Holman Flats on the South Fork Skokomish River.

Ground search parties were unable to reach the fishermen at the time.

The fishermen built a fire and sheltered in place, awaiting their rescue. While their conditions were stable, the Coast Guard aircrew determined it would attempt a rescue at first light.

The Coast Guard crew arrived at the scene at approximately 6 a.m. on May 30 and successfully conducted a hoist operation.

The fishermen were ultimately transported to emergency medical services in Shelton at 7 a.m. The Coast Guard noted there were no reported injuries.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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