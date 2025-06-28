Local

WA grocery store union ratifies contract, avoiding strike

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A customer browses in the fruit and vegetable section at Safeway. (Photo: Justin Sullivan via Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The United Food & Commercial Workers Local 3000 (UFCW) voted to ratify a new contract on Friday night, avoiding a strike, according to the union.

UFCW 3000 represents about 30,000 grocery store workers at OFC, Fred Meyer, Safeway, and Albertsons in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

Earlier this month, 97% of union members voted to authorize a strike in a fight for better wages, more staffing, and improved healthcare.

The ratified contract includes:

  • Increase in wages, $2.70 over two years
  • Fully funded healthcare
  • Enforceable staffing language to fill more shifts and options to pick up extra hours
  • The contract lasts until 2027

For more information on the ratified contract, visit ufcw3000.org.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read