WA grocery store union ratifies contract, avoiding strike

The United Food & Commercial Workers Local 3000 (UFCW) voted to ratify a new contract on Friday night, avoiding a strike, according to the union.

UFCW 3000 represents about 30,000 grocery store workers at OFC, Fred Meyer, Safeway, and Albertsons in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

Earlier this month, 97% of union members voted to authorize a strike in a fight for better wages, more staffing, and improved healthcare.

The ratified contract includes:

Increase in wages, $2.70 over two years

Fully funded healthcare

Enforceable staffing language to fill more shifts and options to pick up extra hours

The contract lasts until 2027

For more information on the ratified contract, visit ufcw3000.org.

©2025 Cox Media Group