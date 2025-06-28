WA grocery store union ratifies contract, avoiding strike

The United Food & Commercial Workers Local 3000 (UFCW) voted to ratify a new contract on Friday night, avoiding a strike, according to the union.
UFCW 3000 represents about 30,000 grocery store workers at OFC, Fred Meyer, Safeway, and Albertsons in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.
Earlier this month, 97% of union members voted to authorize a strike in a fight for better wages, more staffing, and improved healthcare.
The ratified contract includes:
- Increase in wages, $2.70 over two years
- Fully funded healthcare
- Enforceable staffing language to fill more shifts and options to pick up extra hours
- The contract lasts until 2027
For more information on the ratified contract, visit ufcw3000.org.
