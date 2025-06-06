Thousands of Kroger, Albertsons grocery store workers vote to strike

WASHINGTON — A union representing thousands of workers at Kroger and Albertsons grocery stores have voted to strike.

After five months at the bargaining table, the United Food & Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) 3000 union voted to reject their employers’ latest contract by more than 97%.

The union represents nearly 30,000 grocery employees at Kroger-owned stores like Fred Meyer and QFC, and Albertsons-owned stores like Safeway.

“We authorized a strike to fight for better wages, better staffing, and a fully funded healthcare plan so that we can deliver the kind of service our customers deserve,” said Vickie Logerstedt, a cashier at Redmond Ridge QFC. “We have been more than patient for months, but these companies have offered nothing but crumbs and mealy language. Time has run out.”

The workers were asking the grocery chains for better wages, more staffing and improved healthcare.

UFCW 3000’s member-led bargaining team started contract negotiations with Kroger and Albertsons in January of 2025. The three-year contract covering Kroger and Albertsons grocery store workers in much of the Puget Sound area ended in May, but both parties agreed on a short contract extension to help reach an agreement.

Kroger told KIRO 7 on the day of the vote that it believes it’s offering a great deal and said: “We remain actively engaged in bargaining with UFCW 3000 because we believe the best outcomes are achieved at the table, not through disruption.”

It should be noted that a strike authorization vote does not mean a strike will occur.

“A strike at this stage is an unnecessary and disruptive action—especially given the meaningful wage increases and industry-leading healthcare we’re offering at the bargaining table,” said Todd Kammeyer, president of Fred Meyer. “We remain committed to continuing negotiations in good faith and urge union leadership to do the same.”

Another round of negotiations is scheduled for June 12 and 13. The contract extension agreement can be unilaterally terminated with a 72-hour notice, and a strike could not begin until after the 72-hour notice has run out.

A union spokesperson told KIRO 7 that all sides will return to the bargaining table on June 12-13, and workers are hoping this vote can send a message.

Fred Meyer and QFC will remain open.

