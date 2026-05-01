1 Line resumes after rollover crash on MLK Way causes light rail disruptions

A collision on MLK Jr Way South at South Oregon Street blocked all north and southbound lanes and caused delays on the 1 Line light rail during Friday’s morning commute.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a report of a rollover collision involving two vehicles at 6:12 a.m.

The crash blocked part of the Link Light Rail track, with one car lying on its side across the tracks, and the 1 Line was halted in that area as a result.

SFD crews treated two patients:

Approximately 56-year-old man in stable condition, taken to the hospital by AMR

Approximately 62-year-old man with a minor injury, no transport

Sound Transit alerted riders that the 1 Line service was suspended between Mount Baker and Othello, with 1 Line trains experiencing delays due to a track blockage near Columbia City Station.

Trains were still running between Lynnwood City Center and Mount Baker stations, and between Columbia City and Federal Way stations.

Sound Transit ordered 1 Line Shuttle buses to replace 1 Line service between Mount Baker and Othello stations, and commuters were told to plan for additional travel time.

By just after 7 a.m., Sound Transit confirmed that the issue had been resolved and service had resumed.

To sign up for rider alerts for up-to-date information on service impacts, visit: soundtransit.org

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