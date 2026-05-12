Plan to extend light rail to Ballard delayed, 10 years after being approved by voters

SEATTLE — The future of the light rail in Ballard is currently in flux amidst a $34.5 billion budget shortfall.

Of the three options presented last month by Sound Transit to its Board of Directors, none would see the light rail extension continue through Ballard on its original timeline.

An expansion for those who live there was assured — and taxed for — leaving many, including Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss, clamoring for answers.

“The chair’s package that came out last week does do better. And, so now we have a 100% design funding to get to Ballard,” said Strauss. “But, there is still no date. There is still no construction funds set to get to Ballard. And that is what we are fighting for tonight.”

Strauss is hinting at that chair package, the “Enterprise Initiative,” which was just unveiled publicly for the first time last week. At last night’s neighborhood meeting, Strauss called any plan scrapping the extension altogether “unacceptable”, urging Sound Transit to keep its promise to voters.

For their part, Sound Transit says no light rail projects have been canceled. But, also know they’re staring down delays and cuts, thanks to that massive deficit.

Meanwhile, the community showed out. And not just those from Ballard. Strauss says he had double the normal RSVP’s for any community meeting he’s used to.

Ballard resident Peter Hasagawa brought his three kids.

“One of the reasons we’re here is because all three of them hate their car seats, and they love the light rail,” Hasagawa said during the Q&A, to a hearty applause. “Transportation solution is our number one source of carbon pollution, and we need to get a lot of people on transit.”

For Peter, it’s about sustainability for the next generation.

When it comes to logistics, Washington State Representative Julia Reed also suggested the possibility of federal funding, while King County Councilmember Jorge Baron touted the project as a win for the region, not just his constituents.

“It’s not just that we’re doing it because I happen to represent Ballard. But, it’s because this is going to deliver the biggest return on investment that we’ve all collectively made,” added Baron.

Bob Kettle, from the Seattle City Council, echoed those sentiments.

“This is also very important for downtown. It’s important for South Lake Union. Uptown. Interbay. Interbay-Dravus. And, by extension, Queen Anne and Magnolia,” Kettle said. “So, it’s important for all of us that we work together and ensure we do this right.”

Not everyone was able to get their questions in, as tonight’s meeting ran over its two-hour allotment, although Strauss did stick around to speak with people individually.

As for the next step from Sound Transit? That could be up to the Board of Directors, who are expected to vote on that new “Enterprise Initiative” as early as Thursday, May 28., including

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