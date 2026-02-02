WA country singer takes home a win at the Grammys

A major win for a Washington artist at the Grammys this weekend.

Zach Top from Sunnyside in Yakima County won his first Grammy for best traditional country album: Ain’t In It For My Health.

The album was released in August. He then went on a headlining tour in the fall and played Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on November 14.

Top was also nominated for best country song and best solo performance at the Grammys for his song I Never Lie.

He also won Best New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards in November.

The 28-year-old grew up on classic country music on his family’s farm and formed his first band with his siblings at age 7.

Top will be heading out for his Europe leg of his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour later this month.

©2026 Cox Media Group