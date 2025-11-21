Zach Top wins Best New Artist of the Year at The CMA Awards

A country music singer from Washington won Best New Artist of the Year at this year’s CMA Awards.

Zach Top beat Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Tucker Wetmore – another Washingtonian.

28-year-old Top was raised in Sunnyside. He grew up on classic country music on his family’s farm and formed his first band with his siblings at age 7.

His most recent album, ‘Ain’t In It For My Health,’ was released in August. He then went on a headlining tour in the fall and played Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on November 14.

Top is known for his songs, ‘I Never Lie,’ and ‘South of Sanity.’

He recently collaborated with Billy Strings for an exclusive Apple Music Nashville Sessions three-song EP, which is available now.

This year was the 59th annual CMA Awards. Each year, the CMA Awards nominees and winners are determined by more than 7,000+ industry professional members of the Country Music Association.

©2025 Cox Media Group