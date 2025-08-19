Vivid Seats ranks UW Huskies among most dedicated football fans

SEATTLE — A new study says the University of Washington Huskies are among the most dedicated fans in college football. Go Dawgs!

Online ticket marketplace Vivid Seats says that Huskies are willing to travel an average of 825 miles to attend home games – that’s the longest distance of any fan base.

Who else made the list? Here’s a look at the top 5:

Washington Huskies – 825 miles Colorado Buffaloes – 790 miles Notre Dame Fighting Irish – 745 miles Tulane Green Wave – 728 miles Air Force Falcons – 716 miles

For the study, Vivid Seats analyzed ticket data by tracking the number of tickets sold to a team’s games from 2024 to July 2025– per billing zip code.

The first matchup in 2025 for the Huskies is against Colorado State. It’ll take place at 8 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

The annual Apple Cup game against the Washington State University Cougs will take place in Pullman this year, on September 20. The game will be airing on KIRO 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

