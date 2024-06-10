Violent weekend in Seattle leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

SEATTLE — Another violent weekend in Seattle left one man dead and three other people hurt, including a teenager.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Seattle Police say a fight between two men along Minor Avenue, next to Interstate 5, led to a shootout.

One man was shot two times but will survive. Police said a security guard who was trying to break up the fight was grazed by a bullet.

Officers said the suspect left the scene before they arrived.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Occidental Avenue South, near Lumen Field. Police arrived to find a man with a single gunshot wound in his chest.

The 27-year-old man died at the scene.

About two hours earlier, police officers said a teenage girl was shot in the neck in the 2500 block of 29th Avenue South near the Mt. Baker Neighborhood.

She was taken to Harborview in serious condition. No other details were provided.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.





©2024 Cox Media Group