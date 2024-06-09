Detectives investigate a fatal shooting in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a fatal shooting in South Seattle early Sunday morning.

According to the SPD, patrol officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1000 block of Occidental Avenue South at 3:48 a.m.

Police arrived and found a 27-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Once the Seattle Fire Department arrived, they pronounced the victim dead.

A handgun was seized as evidence and the area was cordoned off until detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation Unit arrived to process the scene.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday morning, no arrests had been made and the circumstances were under investigation, with homicide detectives taking the lead.

