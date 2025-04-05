Kent PD: Man threatened to kill ex in front of their child, tried multiple times to evade police

KENT, Wash. — Kent police arrested a man they say assaulted his ex and their child, and threatened to kill said ex in front of their child.

On April 3, officers were called to an apartment for a domestic violence assault. The caller said she was being assaulted by her ex and the 911 dispatcher could hear sounds of a struggle and threats to kill the woman in the background.

Before police arrived, the man ran off, knowing that 911 had been called.

The victim said that her ex had broken items and assaulted her while he was visiting their child. He stormed off at one point and she locked him out, but he got back into the apartment by breaking a large front window.

Police say he tried to take the child with him after assaulting his ex. The child was not injured.

Officers were quickly able to spot him and tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop.

His car stalled at the S 212nd Street hill and officers were able to pin his vehicle with theirs to prevent him from leaving.

When he couldn’t escape, he ran out of the car and jumped into a steep blackberry-covered ravine.

Officers gave chase with a K9. He still refused to come out of the bushes, police said.

Finally, police were able to come at him from several directions, preventing his escape. While they were trying to take him into custody, he fought back and tried to spit in officers’ faces.

He was taken into custody, and police said he had 44 fentanyl pills in his pocket.

He has been booked for domestic violence assault, malicious mischief, obstructing justice, eluding, interfering with reporting domestic violence and residential burglary. Drug charges are pending, police say.

