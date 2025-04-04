Around the Sound: Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade returns to the South Sound this weekend

It’s a big weekend for South Sounders as the cities of Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner, and Orting are gearing up for the 92nd Annual Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade this Saturday.

This parade is a historical and highly anticipated community event that has brought people together since the 1920s. Daffodils have been a Pierce County Staple since the 20s and this festival and parade is the perfect homage to celebrate the iconic blooms and the farmers that continue to grow them throughout the region.

Like years past, there will be street fairs on the main streets through Puyallup and Sumner with food trucks and other festivities for the community to enjoy.

According to the Daffodil Festival website, the parade will be rolling through the four participating cities at specific times.

Those time are as follows:

Tacoma: 10:15 a.m.

Puyallup: 12:45 p.m.

Sumner: 2:30 p.m.

Orting: 5:00 p.m.

Part of the festival tradition includes a Royal Court made up of 24 seniors at local Pierce County High Schools. According to their website, the Royal Court is said to gain many invaluable lessons and experiences such as, “developing public speaking skills, tact and poise while also gaining self-confidence through the interactions they have with their community.”

Through a love for community service and engagements, the Royal Court, listed as “Daffodil Princesses” or “Daffodil Queen” travel to parades “out-of-town” as the Official Ambassadors of Pierce County.

Princess Brooke is a Daffodil Princess from Bonney Lake High School who told KIRO 7 that this year’s parade theme is special.

“...Our theme this year is ‘growing locally’ and inspired by our President’s family farm that she grew up on. I think it really-- that theme I think really reminds us that we just started as humble farmland and now we’ve grown, and the Daffodil Festival just remind us of our roots that started as the farmers in the valley,” said Brooke.

This weekend, over 100,000 daffodils will be used for the parade alone. The float carrying the Royal Daffodil Court will include about 20,000 of those daffodils.

To catch a glimpse of the Royal Court or to learn more about this weekend’s parade and the history behind it, click here.

