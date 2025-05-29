Violent night in downtown Seattle leaves 2 dead in 2 separate incidents

SEATTLE — It was a violent night in downtown Seattle with two deadly incidents just five blocks apart in a span of about 30 minutes.

Two people were injured and one was killed in a shooting near Seattle’s Pike Place Market Wednesday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the corner of 1st Avenue and Union Street.

Police then responded to a stabbing around 10:15 p.m. near 5th Avenue and Pike Street. One man was killed.

The incidents happened on a busy, warm day in Seattle, right in the city center around the start of the city’s busy tourist season.

“It’s going to take the entire community working with the Seattle Police Department so we can have a safe summer,” said SPD Chief Shon Barnes.

Barnes stressed the biggest predictor of violence is a preceding case of violence, such as a fight, and urged people to call 911 early and often when they see altercations. It’s a message he’s emphasized before.

Barnes also said officers are working the streets to do proactive patrols trying to get weapons off the street.

Visitors to Seattle had mixed reactions to the violence Wednesday night.

“It’s a city,” said Avi Sage, visiting from New York. “You’re not in the ‘burbs anymore. You gotta appreciate it for what it is.”

Rodrigo Cisneros, visiting from Vancouver, Canada along with his parents from Peru, said the violence does concern him, and makes him think twice about coming back to Seattle.

“Maybe it will make me a little bit hesitate,” he said.

Aditi Master, who runs Aditi Chai at Pike Place Market, said the violence is upsetting, but she does not believe it will deter visitors this summer.

“I think the tourists, I think they still consider Seattle a great city and a great place to visit,” she said. “I think the unfortunate events happen, and I think it doesn’t deter them.”

Visitors are rebounding in downtown since the pandemic. There were more than 2.5 million unique visitors to downtown Seattle in March of this year, a 5% increase compared to March 2024, according to data from the Downtown Seattle Association.

“We’re entering a very busy season in downtown Seattle and everyone who visits, works or lives in the heart of the city deserves a safe and welcoming environment,” wrote Downtown Seattle Association President & CEO Jon Scholes in a statement to KIRO 7.

“We must continue to build on the progress that’s been made to reduce crime, increase officers and ensure that downtown Seattle is among the safest downtowns in the country.”

