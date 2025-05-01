VIDEO: Tacoma police pull man from burning car

Tacoma police officers rushed to save a man stuck inside a burning car yesterday afternoon, pulling him to safety.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department, crews responded to a car crash along South 96th Street just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. The car had hit a power pole before the engine set on fire.

S. I St & S. 96th St, 5:19pm - TFD crews responded to a car that caught fire after hitting a power pole. 1 person transported to a local hospital. @MyTPU on scene now to address power pole issue. Avoid the area for a bit longer while the scene is cleared. @TacomaPD investigating. pic.twitter.com/vkHFPUO1MF — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) April 30, 2025

Arriving police officers saw one person still inside the car, and can be seen on body camera footage pulling him from the burning vehicle before navigating downed wires to get him safely out of the way.

Tacoma Fire says the man was taken to a local hospital, and Tacoma Public Utilities responded to address the power pole.

Vehicle on Fire – Officers Jump Into Action Yesterday, Officers Celis and Correia responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a pole and fence in the 900 block of South 96th Street. When they arrived, the vehicle’s engine compartment was engulfed in flames. Seeing one occupant still inside, the officers acted quickly to pull him from the burning vehicle. Once he was out, they navigated downed wires to get him safely away from the fire. Incredible work by Officers Celis and Correia — your quick actions made all the difference! Take a look! #TacomaPD #GritCityCops #FirstOnScene Posted by Tacoma Police Department on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

