Man breaks into Queen Anne restaurant with hatchet, steals bottles of liquor, SPD says

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 55-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly breaking into a Queen Anne restaurant with a hatchet.

At around 3 a.m., the man broke into the business near 1st Avenue West and West John Street and reportedly stole about $160 worth of alcohol, SPD said.

Officers found the man, arrested him in an alleyway nearby, and found the stolen alcohol as well as the hatchet in a trash can, according to Seattle Police.

Authorities estimate the break-in caused about $800 in damage.

The man turned out to be a convicted felon with prior warrants, and he was booked into the King County Jail.

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