Vehicle access to Paradise at Mount Rainier now open but with limitations

ASHFORD, Wash. — Starting Tuesday, Nov. 12, Mount Rainier National Park will open vehicle access to the paradise area four days per week.

The road will be open Fridays through Mondays and will be closed Tuesdays through Thursdays.

Park staff will continuously check and update the Paradise access schedule in the event there are any staffing changes during the winter.

The Longmire area will be open seven days a week but weather can affect the schedule.

Winter camping will be available Friday through Sunday night when conditions permit.

Sledding will not be permitted this winter so staff can focus on maintaining road and parking lot access.

More information about Paradise winter access can be found on the park website.

©2024 Cox Media Group