U.S. sees deadliest pediatric flu season in 15 years, CDC reports

More children have died this flu season in the U.S. than in any previous flu season over the last 15 years, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed.

The CDC reported there have been 216 pediatric deaths, eclipsing the 207 reported last year. It’s the most since the 2009-2010 H1N1 global flu pandemic.

“This number that we have now is almost certainly an undercount, and one that—when the season is declared over, and they compile all the data—it’s almost certain to go up,” Dr. Sean O’Leary, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), told The Associated Press.

CDC officials estimated that there have been at least 47 million illnesses, 610,000 hospitalizations, and 26,000 deaths from this flu season.

The flu vaccination rate for U.S. children has plummeted from about 64% five years ago to 49% this season, according to The Associated Press. The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older to get an annual flu vaccine.

What flu strains are circulating this season?

This flu season has seen more of a mix of flu strains circulating than in previous years. Two different Type A strains—H1N1 and H3N2—are causing a lot of infections, according to the CDC.

Luckily, the worst of the flu season is behind us. All 50 states were currently reporting low or minimal flu activity.

The CDC report did not report how many of the children who died were vaccinated.

The agency did not make an expert available to talk about the flu season.

