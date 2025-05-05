Troopers stop wrong-way driver near Bellingham

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A driver experiencing a mental health crisis was stopped going the wrong way on a road south of Bellingham on Saturday night, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) posted on X.

WSP says the driver was not impaired and troopers were able to push the minivan off the roadway without conflict.

State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding wrote that the trooper used their patience and skill to get the van off the road.

Whatcom County- #YourWSP stopped a wrong way vehicle just south of Bellingham. It was determined the driver was not impaired, instead, experiencing a mental health crisis. The Trooper’s patience and skills resulted in the vehicle being pushed off the roadway without conflict. pic.twitter.com/dI3NeEVcJ6 — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) May 4, 2025

