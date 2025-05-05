Local

Troopers stop wrong-way driver near Bellingham

By KIRO 7 News Staff
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A driver experiencing a mental health crisis was stopped going the wrong way on a road south of Bellingham on Saturday night, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) posted on X.

WSP says the driver was not impaired and troopers were able to push the minivan off the roadway without conflict.

State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding wrote that the trooper used their patience and skill to get the van off the road.

