VA awards $26.8 million for legal support of homeless and at-risk veterans

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is awarding a $26.8 million grant to assist homeless and at-risk veterans with legal services.

Announced Monday, the VA says the award will go to 108 public and non-profit organizations that assist veterans with various legal issues that decrease a veteran’s risk of homelessness.

“Every Veteran deserves access to safe, affordable and permanent housing, and we know that legal support is among the most needed services by Veterans experiencing or at risk for homelessness,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. “Through these grants, we are working hard to ensure Veterans’ unique civil legal needs are met and drive towards our ultimate goal of ending homelessness for all Veterans and their families.”

This year’s award is a 37% increase over last year’s award.

The VA says that legal services are one way to eliminate homelessness and move veterans into permanent housing.

At least 10% of the funding must be used to provide legal services support to women veterans.

More information on this grant and qualifications for legal services can be found on the VA website.

If you know a veteran experiencing homelessness or is at risk of becoming homeless, more information on available VA programs can be found here.

©2024 Cox Media Group