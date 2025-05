WESTPORT, Wash — The U.S. Coast Guard says crews from Grays Harbor rescued three people from a capsized fishing boat Friday morning and is now looking for a fourth.

The 68-foot commercial fishing vessel tipped over near Westport.

The Coast Guard says a boat crew and an air crew from Astoria are actively searching for one remaining person.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details become available.

©2025 Cox Media Group