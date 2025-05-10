Local

BREAKING: Suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting in Renton

By KIRO 7 News Staff
RENTON, Wash. — Renton Police have arrested one suspect following an officer-involved shooting on Friday, the department posted on X.

Two people were injured in the shooting at Southeast 168th Street and 116th Avenue Southeast, but the department said no officers were injured.

Renton officers and SWAT were attempting to arrest a suspect from a shooting on Thursday night when gunfire broke out, RPD posted.

Thursday night’s shooting at Northeast 6th Street and Queen Avenue Northeast left an 18-year-old man in critical condition, police said.

This is a developing story. A KIRO 7 News crew is heading to the scene.

