UW launches app to help locate ‘little free pantry’ locations

A new way to find free food options in your community is finally up and running.

University of Washington researchers launched a “pantry map” to easily show where and when food donations are available.

Giacomo Dalla Chiara, a research scientist with UW, tells us these pantries play an important role in addressing Seattle’s food insecurity problem.

“The last resort is neighbors helping each other,” Dalla Chiara said.

Pantrymap.org is now up and running. The interactive map has more than 300 western Washington locations and around 130 Seattle pantries listed.

“Supporting food insecure communities and understand the role of food pantries and fridges supporting people’s need of free food,” Dalla Chiara said.

He said this tool also cuts down on food waste by letting people know if their extra items can be given to others.

“This pantry or this pantry has received a donation in the past 30 minutes, so I can go pick it up and know what’s in it,” Dalla Chiara said.

He says the idea was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now that grocery prices keep rising, the need for food is still high.

“That’s when you start seeing higher activities and higher demand with mutual aid organizations and networks,” Dalla Chiara said.

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