Using an ‘inhuman’ passenger in HOV lane comes with hefty fine

BELLEVUE, Wash. — It wasn’t the first time, and it won’t be the last — a Washington State Patrol trooper noticed an inhuman “passenger” riding with a driver in the carpool lane.

On Tuesday, a trooper stopped a car on northbound Interstate 405 near Northeast Sixth Street in Bellevue after noticing its strange occupant.

WSP said that before the driver pulled over, they tried to cover up the lifeless passenger.

“At least a seatbelt was used! #StillDoesNotCount,” an X post by Trooper Rick Johnson said.

Even though WSP has warned drivers not to use dummies in the HOV lane, people continue to take shortcuts.

In September, a trooper stopped a driver in the carpool lane who used a duffel bag, blankets and a hat to construct a fake passenger.

In October, Halloween spirit was in full swing when a trooper pulled over an HOV lane driver in Renton who had a terrifying clown grinning in the passenger seat.

The fine for the first HOV lane violation is $186. After that, other violations within two years increase to $336.

But if a doll or dummy is in the car, an extra $200 will be added to the fine.

©2024 Cox Media Group