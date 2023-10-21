Driver busted for using scary clown in HOV lane near Renton

The Washington State Patrol wants drivers to know that using a Halloween clown in your passenger seat does not give you the privilege of driving in the HOV lanes.

On Friday, a trooper stopped a driver on Interstate 405 near NE 30th Street in Renton with a terrifying clown, grinning in the passenger seat.

While the fake clown may be considered a person to some people, the trooper did not.

In fact, Trooper Rick Johnson said the dummy added to the infraction and it would have been cheaper if the driver just broke the law without it.

So this was a stop today by an @wastatepatrol trooper on 405 and 30th. Love the #HalloweenVibe but #Still doesn’t count!!! Dummy added $$$$$ to the infraction !!! pic.twitter.com/RLo5JKDyaJ — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 21, 2023









©2023 Cox Media Group